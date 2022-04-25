When German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a thinly-veiled attack on Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month, it did not come as a surprise to many. “Now is not the time for excuses; now is the time for creativity and pragmatism,” she said in a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Luxembourg, a reference to Scholz’s volte-face on supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Over the past few weeks, Chancellor Scholz has come under increasing attack, from his own coalition partners and the German press, for backing out of the commitment to help Ukraine with the required firepower—especially Marder and Leopard tanks—to take on the powerful Russian army.

This has also put Germany’s standing in the European Union under a cloud, given that more Western countries such as the US and the Czech Republic are delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine. The Netherlands was the last country that agreed to dispatch German-built heavy weaponry to Ukraine which is desperately seeking military aid to combat Russian attacks.

Under a plan pushed by Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and Baerbock from the Greens, Germany was supposed to send up to 100 Marder armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. However, Berlin said it needed the tanks for its own defence. Germany has provided Kiev with “defensive” weapons but not heavy weapons.

The turnaround was complete for the man who had boldly declared “Zeitenwende” – meaning a turning point in German foreign policy—just three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Scholz had previously scrapped the Nord Stream 2 project, which was set to double the gas flow from Russia to Germany.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in history. It threatens our entire post-War order," said Scholz as the German government affirmed to set aside a special budget of $113 billion (€100 billion) to bolster the armed forces and pump more than 2 percent of its GDP into the defence sector on an annual basis.

Uli Brueckner, Jean Monnet Professor for European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin, tells TRT World: “Zeitenwende means that we have to return to hard power, because soft power alone is not credible. We have to strengthen NATO, do more for European security.”

EU leaders have pointed out inherent flaws in Germany’s relationship with Russia over the years. Earlier this month, Polish deputy prime minister, Jarosław Kaczyński, accused Germany of “a strong inclination” towards Moscow. “But it wasn’t difficult to foresee that this would happen. But Germany always thought it knew better,” he said.

The reference was unmistakable. For decades, in a policy followed by a succession of Scholz’s predecessors, Germany had made trade and commerce the focal point of its ties with Russia, hoping they were enough to maintain peace in Europe. Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder still has close relations with Moscow, in line with the policy of “Wandel durch Handel” or change through trade.

In a hard-hitting editorial, the German financial newspaper Handelsblatt wrote, “The country that proudly proclaims that Europe will ‘never again’ see the likes of Auschwitz is pumping 200 million euros each day into Putin’s war chest. All of a sudden, the discussion in Germany about whether our economy would grow by 6 percent or just 3 percent in the event of an energy embargo seems petty and insignificant. We resemble a hostage to the Kremlin.”

Germany’s dependence on Russia for its energy needs is as much the talking point as anything else in Scholz’s dilemma.

“We must do everything possible to avoid a direct military confrontation between NATO and a highly armed superpower like Russia, a nuclear power, ” Scholz told Der Spiegel on his refusal to supply heavy weapons to Kiev.

Besides that, he also stands by his stance to not abruptly halt gas imports from Russia, reiterating that he absolutely does not perceive “how a gas embargo would end the war”.

His statement sounds reasonable considering the energy vulnerability of Europe’s largest economy. Currently, Germany imports almost 40 percent of its gas and 25 percent of its oil from Russia. Amid mounting pressure, Germany announced it would halt importing oil from Russia by the end of the year. Ukraine's top envoy to Germany expressed doubt about Germany’s support to Kiev after Berlin transferred a hefty sum of $35 billion (€32 billion) to Russia for oil and gas in 2022 alone.