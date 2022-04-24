Political newcomer liberal Robert Golob has defeated Slovenia's three-time Prime Minister conservative Janez Jansa in elections in a country split by bitter political divisions over the rule of law.

With almost all the votes counted in the country of around two million people, Golob's Freedom Movement (GS) stood at 34.5 percent of the vote compared to 23.6 percent for Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party.

GS, which was launched only in January has built on anger with Jansa's regime in the former Yugoslav state.

The opposition accuses Jansa of having tried to undermine democratic institutions and press freedoms since he returned to power in 2020.

Jansa, who had hoped to win a fourth term in office, conceded that he had been defeated in the vote, adding however that his SDS party had secured more votes than ever before.

"The results are what they are. Congratulations to the relative winner," Jansa said, addressing his supporters.

Analysts say concerns over the rule of law have boosted the opposition in the Alpine ex-Yugoslav state with a population of about two million.

Golob, a 55-year-old former power company manager, has promised to restore "normality" and billed the elections as a "referendum on democracy".

Tens of thousands of people have attended regular anti-government rallies since Jansa took power in March 2020.

Jansa, 63, an admirer of former US president Donald Trump, has campaigned on promises of stability.