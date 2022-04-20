Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said he expects police to properly investigate a confrontation with anti-government protesters that led to the first death in weeks of civil unrest over an economic crisis.

"Deeply distressed following the tragedy in Rambukkana," Rajapaksa said on Twitter on Wednesday. "I have every confidence that a strict, impartial investigation will be carried out."

Police fired live ammunition to scatter protesters in Rambukkana town, around 95 kilometres (60 miles) east of the commercial capital Colombo, killing one person and wounding a dozen on Tuesday.

Rambukkana was calm on Wednesday with minimal security on the streets, after authorities extended a curfew.

Shops were closed through the morning. A four-member police forensics team combed the area around the railway crossing where the violence took place.

Police also cordoned off part of a petrol station that too saw a flare-up. Rocks, ammunition casings and spent tear gas canisters were strewn about.

Police say the demonstrators had blocked railway tracks and roads and ignored police warnings to disperse before the shooting. They also say protesters threw rocks at them.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka to reduce president's powers in a bid to end turmoil

Widespread protests