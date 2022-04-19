British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered what he said was a ”wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during lockdown – but insisted he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament, and brushed off calls to resign.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday that it simply "did not occur to me” that the birthday gathering, complete with a cake, was a party.

Opposition politicians – and some among the governing Conservatives – have called with increasing frustration for Johnson to quit since stories began to circulate late last year of parties in the prime minister's office and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021, when millions in the country were barred from meeting with friends and family or even attending funerals for their loved ones.

Last week, Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020, making him the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.

Speaking as the House of Commons returned from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson acknowledged people's “hurt and anger,” but added that “it did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the Cabinet Room, just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy, could amount to a breach of the rules.”

'A joke'

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer branded the apology “a joke," and challenged Conservatives to jettison Johnson.

“He knows he’s dishonest and incapable of changing," Starmer said. "So he drags everybody else down with him."