Kosovo police have reported that two of its patrol cars came under fire in the country's north near its border with Serbia, where ethnic tensions are still simmering.

Officers were ambushed and attacked with a hand grenade and an AK-47 assault rifle while travelling at one of the border crossings early on Friday, the police said.

They added that no one was injured in the attack, which is the fourth in the past three days.

"Today's attack with a hand grenade and AK-47 was a terrorist act and was done with the aim to intimidate police officers and all citizens of Kosovo," Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla told a news conference.

The police are investigating whether the attack was related to smuggling activities in the region or was linked to tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, a police official said.

Decades-long ethnic tensions