Mallika Malini is losing her eyesight and without cataract surgery she stands to go blind for good.

Sri Lanka has universal healthcare so the surgery should be taken care of, but the current economic crisis means that Malini will have to buy the surgery equipment herself and the medicines she needs are not available at government facilities.

In the private market, the medicine costs 2,000 Sri Lankan rupees ($10) and the equipment for her surgery, 6,000 Sri Lankan rupees ($20).

Unable to afford the costs, the 65-year-old Sri Lankan housewife is using steroids and antibiotic eye drops for temporary relief.

“My husband has retired, he was a helper in a government office before. Now my three daughters are doing small jobs to bear our day to day expenses,” Malini told TRT World.

“It is very hard for us to afford the cost of surgery and my medicine and day by day my eyesight is going.”

Anulawathi, a heart patient in Kegalle town of Sabaragamuwa Province, is also having a tough time finding medication that she needs to take on a monthly basis.

“For the past two months, I have been unable to find Digoxin [a medication used to treat various heart conditions] in government hospitals,” she told TRT World.

“I have to go to private pharmacies to buy it which costs me 5,000 Sri Lanka rupees ($15) per month. From getting medicines for free to paying that much monthly is making it very difficult for us.”

Under the weight of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis, Malini’s and Anulawathi’s struggle to find medicines and equipment in state-run hospitals shows how fragile Sri Lanka's healthcare system has become.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government is unable to import essentials including medicines and fuels due to the lack of foreign exchange in the country.

Analysts and economic experts have blamed Rajapaksa’s administration for its decision in 2019 to make deep tax cuts and delay talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that they say have led to the economic collapse.

The country’s economy that heavily relies on tourism has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and a rise in oil prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since last week and are demanding Gotabaya's ouster.

TRT World spoke to two doctors who have created a Whatsapp group to gather funds from abroad. They said that hospitals in the country are in dire need of medicine and equipment in order to prevent deaths.

The group contains Sri Lankans from the United Kingdom, Qatar, US and the UAE who are urgently arranging funds and medical equipment to be sent to the country.