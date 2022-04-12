Indonesia's parliament has passed a bill to tackle sexual violence, aimed at providing a legal framework for victims to secure justice in a country where sexual abuse has often been regarded as a private matter.

A majority of lawmakers backed the bill at the plenary session in parliament on Tuesday, overcoming opposition from some conservative groups after six years of deliberation.

"We hope that the implementation of this law will resolve sexual violence cases," speaker of the house Puan Maharani said.

However, some have objected to its limited scope, with only some sex crimes included and the omission of a specific clause on rape which the government has said will be included in other legislation.

"This is surely a step forward," Asfinawati, a law expert at Jentera school of law who has assisted sexual violence victims, said.

Asfinawati noted that definitions of rape currently covered under the criminal code should still be made clearer.

Legal framework

Sexual violence complaints have been rising in Indonesia, where prosecuting sex crimes has been complicated by the absence of a dedicated legal framework, activists say.