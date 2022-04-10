France is voting in the first round of a presidential election, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.

Voting began at 0600 GMT on Sunday and will end at 1800 GMT, at which time the first exit polls, will be published. Such polls are usually very reliable in France.

Voter turnout was 25.5 percent by midday (1000 GMT), the interior ministry said, below the 28.5 percent corresponding rate in the 2017 poll.

Until just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy win for Macron, the political centrist who was boosted by his active diplomacy over Ukraine, a strong economic recovery and the weakness of a fragmented opposition.

But his late entry into the campaign — with only one major rally that even the pro-European Union leader's supporters found underwhelming — his focus on an unpopular plan to increase the retirement age and a steep rise in inflation have dented his ratings.

In contrast, the anti-immigration, eurosceptic far-right Le Pen has toured France confidently, all smiles, her supporters chanting "We will win! We will win!".

She has been boosted by a months-long focus on cost of living issues and a big drop in support for her rival on the far-right, Eric Zemmour.

For sure, opinion polls still see Macron, 44, leading the first round and winning a runoff against Le Pen, 53, but several surveys now say this is within the margin of error. Twelve candidates are in the race in the first round, with the top two set to face the run-off on April 24.

