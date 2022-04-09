WORLD
British, French divers rescued in Malaysia, hunt goes on for Dutch teen
Four people went missing on Wednesday on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing in Malaysia.
Malaysian authorities are still searching for 14-year-old son Dutch citizen Nathan Renze Chesters. / Reuters
April 9, 2022

A French woman and British man who disappeared while diving off the coast of Malaysia were found safe, drifting at sea two and a half days after they went missing, police have said.

Fishermen spotted Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, at around 1 am (1700 GMT on Friday) in waters off Pengerang, a considerable distance to the south of where they disappeared, Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told reporters on Friday.

They were among four people who went missing on Wednesday near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

"Both individuals ... are reported to be in stable condition," he said, adding that marine police had taken them to hospital. He declined to provide more details of the rescue.

Rescuers were searching for Chesters' 14-year-old son, Dutch citizen Nathan Renze Chesters, Nuing said.

Grodem told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday but could not find their boat.

She was later separated from the others after being caught in strong currents.

The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs, police said.

