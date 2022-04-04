Zachariah Abu Sultan, 27, rides his horse-drawn wagon around the Beit Lahia neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip from sunrise to sunset, publicly asking over a speaker if anyone has any old or damaged batteries for sale.

It’s a routine he has followed almost since 2007, when Israel banned export of old batteries from the Palestinian territory, citing security reasons. A year later, Israeli jets bombed and crippled the only power plant in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, batteries have powered the lives of Gaza residents — from their light bulbs to their internet routers to anything else needing electricity to run. Power cuts are frequent and lengthy.

But this acute dependence on batteries has also sparked another problem in the Gaza Strip — a health crisis due to their unscientific and haphazard disposal by scrap dealers who cut open these power units for iron, lead, plastic etc.

People like Abu Sultan are aware of the health risks but have no choice—they buy these old batteries from individuals and sell them to scrap dealers as they try to eke out a living in a region where the unemployment rate stood at 43 percent at the end of last year.

Abu Sultan explains that he pays $15 for a 200-ampere battery and sells it for $18.

"I purchased three batteries today and sold them for $54 to a scrap dealer. I could make $9 off of them," he says. "I spent this money on bread and two lunch dinners for my family."

According to the Gaza Environment Quality Authority, an estimated 25,000 old batteries have piled up in various landfills for scrap dealers, far away from the residential areas.,

The batteries are recycled in about 50 workshops where three to six people aged between 16 and 50 work in hazardous conditions for long hours.

In the absence of minimum occupational safety procedures due to a lack of required devices in their small workshops, 23 percent of the scrap dealers have been diagnosed with lead poisoning and chronic diseases in recent years.

Dr. Mazen Zaqout, an official of the Gaza Ministry of Health, points out that lead is the second most dangerous among the 20 heavy metals listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as harmful to individuals and the environment.

The lead enters an individual's bloodstream through inhalation of the emitting gases or through the mouth during the smelting process of lead panels, increasing the metal’s levels in the blood and causing chronic diseases, primarily in the kidney, the central nervous system, heart and lungs, he adds.

Healthcare facilities are rudimentary in the Gaza Strip, home to an estimated 2.3 million Palestinians, which means that people diagnosed with serious ailments rarely get proper treatment.

No other choice

Abu Awni Alouni, 56, has been recycling batteries for over 12 years in his small workshop under his house.

"Because the smelting process requires a high temperature, I have to close the windows and doors of my workshop to keep it warm," he explains, adding that he is forced to inhale the toxic gases produced during the recycling process.

A few years ago, Alouni had severe abdominal pain, headaches, bone pain and general weakness, prompting him to seek medical attention. He discovered that he had lead poisoning and a lumbar disc problem as a result of his demanding job.

"I had a medical lead test, and the levels of lead in my body had risen three times the permitted percentage," he explains.

"These high levels rendered me unable to control my nerves, and the damage to my nervous system resulted in bone and joint weakness," he adds.

But Alouni was not the only one affected. His nine-year-old son was also partially paralysed as a result of lead poisoning.