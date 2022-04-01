Many Muslims around the world are preparing themselves for another Ramadan, a fasting month in Islam, which will mark the 1,398th anniversary of the first holy month this year.

Dating back to 624 CE, the first ever Ramadan was observed in the city of Medina in today's Saudi Arabia, according to the Gregorian calendar.

The date also marked the second year of the Hijrat, or migration in English, which played a crucial role in Islamic history. Under paganist pressure, this small community of Muslims were forced to leave the city of Mecca and move to Medina for refuge in 622.

Following Prophet Muhammad’s instructions to go for Hijrat, his companions, the first Muslims, chose to start their own calendar with the starting date of Hijrat, a profound transformative event, marking its beginning.

The first Ramadan for Muslims happened to be in March, a spring month, in which temperatures in the Arabian Peninsula including Medina were milder compared to summertime, when intense hot weather hits both desert and urban areas.

“O believers! Fasting is prescribed for you — as it was for those before you — so perhaps you will become mindful [of Allah],” said the Quran, instructing Muslims to fast as other believers of God who preceded them did in previous times.

The verses were revealed to Prophet Muhammad in February 624 AD, or in the month of Shawwal in the second year of Hijrat, according to Kasif Hamdi Okur, a professor of Islamic divinity at the Hitit University.

While Prophet Muhammad and some Muslims fasted some days in particular months in Mecca prior to the Quran’s Ramadan verses, fasting 30 or sometimes 29 days straight without any interruption was an extraordinary experience for the first Muslims, Okur tells TRT World.

“There are records from Prophet Muhammad’s time, which indicate that even the first Muslims had some difficult times to get used to Ramadan fasting in the first year,” he says, signalling that it is one of the Quranic measures to create a unique spiritually disciplined Muslim society (umma), which can brace both psychological and physical difficulties.

A short time prior to the revelation of Ramadan verses, Muslims also changed their prayer direction (Kiblah) from Jerusalem (Quds in the Quran) to Mecca’s Kaaba, the cubic structure built by Prophet Abraham to pray to the one God, according to Muslim understanding. All these changes happened after the Prophet’s followers established a strong base in Medina.

By changing prayer direction and fasting in an uninterrupted way for a month, the first Muslims deeply felt that they were a different religious community from other monotheistic groups, Christians and Jews, members of whom were living alongside them in Medina, developing a strong self-consciousness about their own identity, according to Okur.

Also the first Ramadan remarkably coincided with the first crucial military engagement, the Battle of Badr, between Medina-based Muslims and Mecca-led paganists, he adds. While the total participants of the battle for both sides did not exceed 1,200 fighters, its end result favouring Muslims ensured the new monotheistic religion’s historical survival, allowing it to flourish across the world over centuries.

But fasting is not imposed on everyone without exceptions. The Quran, which has always promised to maintain a middle path for believers to make their life straightforward and fair, brought exceptions to people like the very old, sick, pregnant women and children to exempt themselves from fasting, the professor says.

If a Muslim adult has legitimate reasons not to fast, he or she should feed a poor person for one day for each day he or she could not fast, according to Quran.

Ramadan: a moral marathon

Despite the difficulties of fasting, which tests a Muslim’s physical endurance as well as his/her psychological strength, like the feeling of the huge relief of finishing a marathon running, Ramadan brings a lot of blessings and forgiveness from God, Prophet Muhammad pledged.

“‘Woe unto the servants who have reached this month of Ramadan and cannot be forgiven,’ says Prophet Muhammad,” Okur says.

In Islamic thinking, fasting is not just banning yourself from food and drinks but attempting to purify yourself from your wrongdoings, says Ali Celik, the dean of the divinity faculty of Dumlupinar University, who has extensively written about Ramadan and fasting.

“In the practice of the Prophet, fasting is not just a form of worship consisting of starvation. The Messenger of Allah (SAW: May Allah honour him and grant him peace) sees fasting as a shield that protects Muslims from evil. Being more patient in relations with people, avoiding bad words are among the basic characteristics of the fasting person,” Celik tells TRT World.