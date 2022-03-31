Can genetically modified animals combat the spread of deadly diseases? The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EFA) thinks so. The agency has approved the release of over 2 billion mosquitoes that were genetically altered specifically to reduce the transmission of deadly transmissible diseases such as Zika, chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever.

The program in Florida and California will be put into action by the British biotechnology company Oxitec that genetically modify the mosquitos, mainly male Aedes aegypti eggs, in a lab. The mosquitos then will mate with females, only to pass the modified gene that would kill the female offspring. As a result, only the male offspring will stay alive as only the female ones spread the disease. The project also needs the approval of both states’ regulators and will be carried out in partnership with the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control district in Tulare county.

The company said in a statement on March 8 that the technology’s effectiveness will be demonstrated in different climate settings.

The program is considered experimental but the idea isn’t new. Last year in April, workers from the company released 12,000 male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the Florida Keys as the first leg of the trial.

May disrupt the ecological system

Oxitec calls the program safe and sustainable and claims it effectively controls the disease-transmitting Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has invaded communities in Florida, California, and other US states.

But critics of the program doubt that the program’s possible unwanted consequences are well thought out and fear that the company may fix a problem while creating another.