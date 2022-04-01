The glitzy emirate of Dubai has emerged as a haven for rich Russians looking to move their wealth from Europe to escape the impact of crippling Western sanctions.

A host of western nations led by the US slapped a raft of economic embargoes on Moscow in the aftermath of its attack on Ukraine on February 24.

The Persian Gulf’s financial and business hub, Dubai has long been an alighting point for high-net-worth individuals, and its lure has only increased with Abu Dhabi’s refusal to take sides between the West and Moscow, giving wealthy Russians moving to the country confidence that their money will be safe there.

In late February, the UAE abstained on a US-led resolution to condemn Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine at the UN Security Council, deciding not to back western sanctions to maintain its long-standing ties with Moscow.

Russia’s Central Bank is blocked from accessing its $630 billion chest of foreign reserves, and some of the country’s banks have been removed from the SWIFT financial messaging system. To safeguard its reserves, Russia has enacted capital controls and banned citizens from exiting the country with more than $10,000 in foreign currency.

It’s believed that over 200,000 Russians have fled the country since the conflict began. As Russian assets are seized across Europe, direct flights continue to operate from Moscow to Dubai.

The latest influx of Russians into Dubai has brought with it a spike in demand for property, sports cars and mooring space at marinas.

A Russian realtor who has operated in Dubai for over a decade tells TRT World that the past month has been a “crazy time” and that he’s been inundated with calls from Russians desperately looking to buy and rent property as the rouble plummets.

The most popular purchases are in the $250,000-$500,000 bracket, and investors are especially interested in bagging apartments at Dubai Marina, an affluent residential neighbourhood, the agent said. Some are even paying a year’s rent in advance, he adds.

Other agents have reported selling luxury properties valued at up to $20 million to Russian investors in recent weeks. “A lot of the new investors are very hush-hush,” Alan Pinto, a leasing consultant at Espace Real Estate in Dubai Marina, was quoted by The Guardian. “They will never purchase directly, they get companies to do it for them.”

Since February, Russian demand for Dubai property has gone up 40 percent, based on figures cited by real estate firm Golden Brown Group.

However, the Russian realtor downplayed the impact Russian buyers will have on prices in Dubai’s property market. “Yes, there’s been a huge increase in demand from Russians, but the market supply is large as well.”

Car dealerships in the Gulf state are also preparing for prospective Russian buyers, going as far as to hire Russian speakers to cope with the spike in demand for luxury vehicles, as reported by Bloomberg.

Ferrari and Maserati’s dealership in the UAE, Al Tayer Motors, did not respond to TRT World’s questions on whether sales in the UAE had increased over the past month. Lamborghini’s Middle East spokesperson also declined, saying that the company’s business with Russia has been put on hold as it evaluates how to proceed post-sanctions.

For the moment, the UAE central bank has not issued any guidelines regarding compliance with sanctions. The Dubai Media Office and UAE foreign ministry did not respond to TRT World’s questions on the amount of Russian funds coming into Dubai.

A safe haven in the desert

Dubai has long been a popular visa-free holiday destination for Russians, who are among the emirate’s top visitors and real estate buyers even before the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

In 2019, close to 730,000 Russian tourists visited its shores prior to the pandemic. Some 100,000 Russian speakers are estimated to be residing in the UAE.

The presence of Russians in the emirate is now hard to ignore. A long-time Dubai resident tells TRT World that signs inside the world’s second-largest shopping mall, Dubai Mall, can be read in three languages: Arabic, English and Russian.

Reports suggest that Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, who is sanctioned by the UK and EU, has been in the market to buy a luxury home in Dubai. One of Abramovich’s private jets made a trip to Dubai this month, according to data from a plane-tracking site.

Worried that their businesses or assets could also be at risk of being appropriated by their own government, many Russians with transparent sources of income without any links to the Russian state have also pivoted to the Gulf.

“A place like Dubai is the best option for us in such an uncertain time. We are not oligarchs, we worked hard to earn our money and want to secure our livelihoods,” a Russian businessman who identified himself as only Andrei tells TRT World. “We cannot trust the situation back home.”