WARSAW – Tucked away in a residential area with large boulevards in central Warsaw, the Ukrainian House can’t be missed as half a dozen people huddle outside the centre, waiting for their turn to see the advisors.

The refugees are mostly girls and women, many holding young children and struggling to entertain them as they wait to seek help with housing, residency documents, enrolling at school or university, or even travelling elsewhere.

There is barely any room to walk in the light-filled reception room, where Ukrainian volunteers receive the new arrivals. Originally set up for Ukrainians living in Poland, the organisation has now become a hub for refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

Upstairs, one room was converted into a call centre, where seven or eight volunteers take call after call from refugees looking for a place to stay, or organisations doing it on their behalf. They go through a list of people who have opened up their homes to Ukrainian refugees, as offers continue to come from all sectors of society regardless of political allegiances.

Out of more than 3.2 million people who have fled Ukraine so far, more than two million have entered Poland, according to the UN. And while some have moved on to other European countries, the majority are still in Poland, where many have close family or other ties.

“We receive forms from Ukrainian people in need of housing, and from Warsaw residents [who can offer a room], and we are trying to match them,” says 24-year-old Khrystyna Yatsyna, one of the volunteers at the call centre. Originally from western Ukraine near Ivano-Frankivsk, she has lived in Warsaw for four years, where she works in marketing.

“It works a bit like Tinder,” she adds smiling, “we have some criteria like age, number of people, time and so on, and we are trying to find the best option for them.”

Poland has responded to the Ukrainian refugee crisis with open arms. Citizens quickly mobilised and took time off work to volunteer at the eight border crossings with Ukraine, with donations of food, clothes and toys for children pouring in from all over the world. At train stations, volunteers are seen distributing sandwiches or hot food, and give directions to refugees headed to other parts of the country or elsewhere in Europe.

The Ukrainian House in Poland has so far helped match at least 1,000 people with temporary housing hosts. Their helpline, which answers about 1,000 calls a day, also provides information on residency and other legal issues, finding psychological support, as well as a line for people who want to join the army or send aid to Ukraine.

Grassroots-led effort

Thousands of Poles have signed up to host Ukraine refugees in their homes, providing spare rooms or empty apartments where they can stay for a few days or weeks. 300,000 Ukraine refugees are estimated to have arrived in the capital Warsaw in the last four weeks, its population swelling by about 20 percent. Affordable accommodation is hard to come by in the capital as well as in all major cities. A radio station aimed at the large Ukrainian diaspora in the country is now broadcasting regular news bulletins for refugees and announcements that smaller cities are also offering accommodation and welcoming refugees.

But the efforts have been largely grassroots rather than centralized, and critics including Amnesty International have called the situation "chaotic".

Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski from the opposition Civic Platform has been calling on the government to provide a more structured response to the crisis, as well as on the EU to provide “specific solutions.”