India’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to win the next national elections, due a little over two years from now in 2024. Or so the results of a recent round of provincial polls—in which the party maintained its political and ideological grip over a large swathe of the country, and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maintained his preeminence—suggest. Especially, as they included one in India’s largest province, Uttar Pradesh, where it made history by being the first political party in 35 years to win twice in a row.

But, while the results certainly demonstrated the continuing appeal of the party’s powerful Hindu template, and the power of Mr Modi’s strongman image, some opposition parties threw up a surprise—and, with it, the possibility of redemption. The less-than-a-decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory in the northern province of Punjab; and the conglomeration of three smaller parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), proved that it had the capacity to challenge the BJP juggernaut in its strongest bastion, Uttar Pradesh—if it continued to work on its strengths.

The results

The BJP did not just win Uttar Pradesh, it also managed to retain three smaller states, Goa in the west, Uttarakhand in the north, and Manipur in the northeast—an indication of the geographical spread of its fiefdom. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s majoritarian politics has not just taken strong root, but it stood out as the one that promised a strong and stable government. In the smaller states, it was more about the gradual dissipation of the grand old party, the Indian National Congress (INC)—which ruled India for more than half-a-century and once looked invincible—and the BJP’s will to win at all cost.

In Punjab, the AAP swept the entire ruling establishment—those in government and those in opposition alike—out with its evocatively chosen party symbol, a broom. The vote here reflected not just the people’s disenchantment with the country’s two oldest parties, the 137-year-old Congress and the 102-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), both seen as venal and self-serving. It also demonstrated a desire for the populist, seemingly “non-political”, apparently ideology-neutral but, in fact, BJP-lite AAP that has built its reputation on bread-and-butter issues in Delhi, where it has been in power since 2015.

For the Opposition, once the euphoria among BJP supporters had died down, the other piece of good news came from Uttar Pradesh: the BJP had returned to power, but not before the SP-RLD-led combine, that had been virtually comatose till last October, succeeded in giving it some sleepless nights. The combine doubled its bench strength, and increased its vote share by more than 12 percent.

Muslims, who had been at the receiving end of the BJP’s polarising rhetoric and communal administration, played a significant role in this increase. Not just that, 34 Muslim candidates won their elections, an increase from the 24 in 2017. This time, 21 of these newly-elected Muslim Members of the Legislative Assembly were from the western part of the province, the site of communal violence in 2013 that saw as many as 50,000 Muslims fleeing their villages. The significance of this result lies in the fact that the BJP was not able entirely to consolidate the Hindu vote in favour of its candidates this time, as it had done in 2017.

On the other hand, these elections announced the virtual collapse of the INC. It had not been expected to make much of a mark in Uttar Pradesh but, ahead of the polls, it was held to have a reasonable chance of winning the picturesque province of Goa in the west as well as in the hill state of Uttarakhand; it was even held to be in the fight in the northeastern state of Manipur. But the voters gave a clear verdict in favour of the BJP in all these three states as well.