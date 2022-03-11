For 33-year-old Veronika Zolotuhina, waking up to the sound of air-raid sirens in Odessa had a sense of déjà vu.

She recalls a similar trauma from when she lived in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk area in 2014, when the war came to the Donbas region.

As an ethnic Russian from a village near the Russian city of Rostov, she’d been living in Ukraine for more than 17 years, where she moved to do art studies.

Over time, she decided to stay in Ukraine with her grandparents, in Mariupol, in the south.

Soon after the 2014 conflict started, Veronika decided that it would be safer to move to Odessa, the historic port city on the Black Sea. There, she worked as a fashion designer and made handicrafts that she sold.

“Odessa was a wonderful place to live, in summer it’s especially joyful, full of young people from many countries and nations, and plenty of work opportunities,” Veronika recalls.

Eight years later, however, she was again confronted with the harsh reality of war, as Russian troops attacked Ukraine.

This time, however, Veronika wasn’t alone. Six months earlier, she met Stefan Angelovski, a fitness trainer from North Macedonia who had come to Odessa on vacation.

They fell in love and Stefan moved to Odessa. They rented an apartment in a popular tourist neighbourhood called Arcadia.

Everything in the port city seemed normal right up until February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered, as he calls it, a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“The day before, we were walking near the beach in Arcadia. There were families with children, people were walking their dogs … Everything seemed peaceful and quiet,” Veronika recalls.

The next morning, they heard several explosions nearby, but couldn’t tell where and what exactly was going on.

Rumours that Russia was planning to do something in Ukraine had persisted for months, but things only started to feel curious when most airlines cancelled flights in and out of the country.

“It was then that we first started thinking that maybe it would be a good idea to leave the country,” 33-year-old Stefan said.

However, soon afterwards, the attack began. During the beginning of the fighting, they could not plan anything as the situation was constantly changing.

Their days were filled with fear and anxiety over what might happen next. One day, their plan was to leave by train to Moldova, but by the time night fell this was already impossible. Another plan included taking a bus to the Romanian border. Within hours, that plan also fell through.

Meanwhile, Stefan got in touch with the Bulgarian embassy in Odessa about an evacuation being jointly organized by the Bulgarian government and North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry.

“As many of the earlier options fell apart, this was our last ditch-effort to escape the country – and it worked,” Stefan explains.

Long journey to North Macedonia

On the morning of February 27, Stefan and Veronika got on a bus for a two-day journey that would see them travel through Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria before reaching Stefan’s home in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Fortunately, they managed to avoid the crowds massing at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, using a security corridor that Bulgaria and North Macedonia had organised together.

Carrying only one small suitcase, Veronika tried to take only what was most necessary. As she puts it, she basically needed to pack all of her life into one suitcase.