Finance and geopolitics are often considered a toxic mix. Nearly two weeks in, Russia’s war in Ukraine is taking that mix to new levels of both toxicity and consequence.

On February 24, the US, the EU and other allies imposed an array of punitive sanctions – from freezing the assets of the Russian central bank, to barring several Russian banks from using the SWIFT payment system.

Restrictions were also placed on goods and services that Russian institutions and firms can purchase from the US, while several major brands, including Apple, General Motors and Ikea, have either closed offices or exited the Russian market.

Then there’s the slow burn sanctions on Moscow’s access to key technologies, in particular global chip supplies. US groups like Intel and Nvidia have cut Russia off, while the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, has pledged to halt exports.

The scope of sanctions has demonstrated the web of transnational interdependencies that constitute the fabric of every contemporary society, said Mikhail Sebastian, a London-based political risk analyst.

“Four decades since the fall of the Iron Curtain have been defined by the globalisation and financialisation of the world economy, one result of which is that costs can now be imposed on unfavoured nations through the financial system,” Sebastian told TRT World.

“Restricting its access to SWIFT and freezing central bank assets are an effort to impose costs on the Russian economy via inflation and bank runs.”

Those costs have been borne instantly. The rouble has tanked by 30 percent, hitting a new record low. Reports suggest ATMs have already been emptied of foreign currencies, with desperate Russians lining up to withdraw whatever cash they can.

The decision to freeze Russia’s dollar assets was the first to be levelled upon a G20 member state – putting it on par with Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

And despite the years spent building a $600 billion mountain of foreign reserves with the intention of sanction-proofing itself, Russia learnt it had the opposite effect.

“All of those stockpiled dollars, euros and pounds exist only on spreadsheets at their respective central banks. They are not bearer assets, they are digital IOUs,” said Sebastian.

Now those central banks are now refusing to make good on them. “Russia thought they had billions of foreign reserves. Now, they don’t.”

The move also undermines the assumption that global banking is a neutral and rules-based system. As economic historian Adam Tooze argued: “To do this [reserves freeze] to a fellow central bank involves breaking the assumption of sovereign equality and the common interest upholding the rights to property.”

When it’s all said and done, the rug pull of Russia’s reserves could end up having unpredictable knock-on effects. What happens to a delicately balanced monetary system when hundreds of billions in collateral is abruptly frozen?

Sebastian thinks such an escalation is likely forcing central banks, oligarchs, and even normal investors to rethink their assumptions around the nature of money. He believes the use-case for decentralised digital assets like cryptocurrencies will get a stronger look too.

“After the dramatic events that have taken place over the last week, plenty will be thinking hard about self-custodying their assets.”

While weaponised finance might be a less deadly way to fight wars, Sebastian notes that the stakes in today’s interconnected world can be much higher and more immediate than they were during the Cold War.

The decision by European nations to import Russian natural gas – Germany alone relies on Russia for 40 percent of its energy imports – was driven by the hope that commercial ties would intertwine Russian interests with Europe’s, raising the stakes in the event of any potential conflict.

The stakes are so high that freezing Russia’s central bank assets is referred to metaphorically as “the nuclear option,” Sebastian said.

Nicholas Mulder appropriately then reminds us in his premier on the history of sanctions, that while the appeal of economic sanctions is that they are seen as an alternative to war, they paradoxically function as a weapon of mass destruction.

Dawn of a post-dollar future?