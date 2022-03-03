In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, a transnational effort aimed at isolating Moscow from the global financial system was unleashed in sweeping fashion.

A barrage of punitive sanctions included the US blocking Russia’s central bank from transacting in dollars and limiting the country’s access to $630 billion of its foreign reserves. Switzerland has frozen Russian financial assets, and seven Russian banks have been cut off from SWIFT, the messaging network that coordinates global interbank transfers.

Engineering a wide-ranging suite of sanctions is one thing, ensuring compliance is another. As Moscow faces financial meltdown, speculation as to whether Russian individuals and businesses will turn to cryptocurrencies to work around sanctions has grown, with pressure mounting on crypto exchanges to address violation concerns.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will be “taking the steps necessary to ensure we take action against those that have had sanctions levied against them,” a Binance spokesperson told TRT World.

However, the exchange will stop short of a blanket ban on Russian users – a move that would go against the spirit of crypto, which has long been championed as a means to circumvent censorship that banks and governments can inflict. “We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users’ accounts,” the Binance spokesperson said, adding they are monitoring current sanctions and will abide by any issued in the future.

Earlier this week, Binance announced a $10 million crypto donation to intergovernmental organisations and nonprofits in Ukraine.

In an interview on Wednesday, Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said the crypto industry follows the “same rules” as banks and that Russians seeking ways around sanctions is not a “crypto-specific issue”.

“Facebook hasn’t banned Russian users. Google has not blocked off Russia. The US hasn’t done that,” Zhao told Bloomberg TV. “Also, on an ethical point of view, many Russians don’t support the war, so we should separate the politicians from the normal people.”

In a similar vein, major crypto exchanges and companies like Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and eToro all confirmed that they will abide by newly implemented sanctions and prevent evasion on their platforms. Like Binance, Coinbase and Kraken have rebuffed calls to freeze assets of Russian users who are not targeted by sanctions.

Meanwhile, trading volumes between Bitcoin and the Russian rouble have hit a nine-month high, according to data from cryptocurrency research firm Kaiko, suggesting Russians are possibly moving their money into crypto as the rouble plunges to record lows.

While the onset of the Russian offensive in Ukraine triggered a sharp dip in the market, crypto has rallied over the past couple days. Bitcoin’s value went up as much as 20 percent, a surge many crypto enthusiasts are attributing to its various use cases which are playing out in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Blockchain as a ‘credible deterrent’

US treasury officials however are not very worried about crypto undermining efforts to restrict the Kremlin’s access to capital.

Given the substantial investment portfolios of individuals and institutions being sanctioned, laundering large sums of cash through a range of exchanges and digital wallets is not only expensive but time-consuming, not to mention extremely conspicuous.

“We have never had more visibility of financial flows and money laundering that we do today in cryptocurrency,” said Ari Redbord, a former US Treasury official who now heads legal and government affairs for the blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, adding that “it is hard to offramp crypto in large amounts.”

Furthermore, crypto assets are traded on publicly visible blockchains that make it easier for law enforcement or third-party agencies to track the flow of digital payments.

“The transparent, permanent and immutable nature of public blockchains means that as we gather more information over time about the crypto ecosystem and its use by sanctioned entities, those sanctions-evading activities will be able to be detected and investigated in the months and years ahead,” Caroline Malcolm, Head of Public Policy at blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, told TRT World.

Malcolm added that crypto is in fact “more streamlined” than any tool capable of disrupting Russia’s evasion of financial networks and can “ensure that sanctions remain a credible deterrent.”

Larger centralised exchanges like Binance and Coinbase require know-your-customer (KYC) protocols that would help agencies trace assets to a specific user, but smaller decentralised exchanges can be used to move assets without identifying information.