Voters are still in the dark as to whether Poland's presidential election will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday amid mounting pressure for a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government is still seeking parliamentary approval to conduct the election by postal ballot, despite widespread concern that it would not be fair, legal or safe.

Polls suggest that PiS-allied incumbent President Andrzej Duda could capture more than 50 percent of the vote for a first-round victory.

But critics have accused the governing party of jeopardising public health for political gain.

They contend that even a postal vote could put citizens at risk of catching coronavirus, as the ballots still have to be delivered and counted by hand.

Underscoring those fears, one recent survey found that only one in four eligible voters questioned wanted the ballot to go ahead as scheduled on May 10.

Poles have been under a stay-at-home order since late March to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Testing for the virus has been limited in Poland, but officials say it has killed almost 700 people and infected 14,000 in the EU country of 38 million.

While restrictions were eased on Monday, with shopping malls and hotels allowed to open, schools remain shut and masks coupled with social distancing are mandatory outside the home.

Rights groups concerned

Global human rights and election watchdogs have echoed concerns raised by the opposition that changing election rules so close to voting day would be unconstitutional.

Human Rights Watch warned last week of its "serious concerns about free and fair elections and democratic rule of law" in Poland, echoing a statement by election monitors at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Even Poland's powerful Catholic church, which is close to the PiS, has urged political parties to "seek solutions which do not raise legal doubts or suspicions of violating the constitutional order or the principles of a free and honest poll".

Parliament is due to decide on Thursday whether to approve the postal ballot.

With even some PiS lawmakers opposed, it was unclear on Monday whether the government would scrape together enough votes to pass the legislation.

Analysts have suggested that a failure to adopt the measure could have far-reaching consequences for the PiS, including losing its already slim majority.

But even if the postal vote is adopted, it will "take a miracle" to organise the ballot by Sunday, according to Sylwester Marciniak, Poland's chief elections commissioner.

"It's impossible from an organisational standpoint" to get ballots to all eligible voters, he told local media, referring in part to tens of thousands living abroad in areas where strict lockdowns are in force.