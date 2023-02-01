Brazil’s President has called it a “genocide” against the indigenous Yanomani tribe. A health official likened the situation in their ancestral land to a Nazi “concentration camp”.

Yet, no one could have imagined the scale of the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Brazil’s largest indigenous reservation in the Amazonian region, where decades of wildcat gold mining have polluted rivers and ripped off forests that were once the source of traditional food for the native population.

The result is a health crisis among the 30,000 Yanomani people – acute malnutrition, food shortages and lack of healthcare facilities leading to hundreds of deaths in recent times.

Though the problem has been visible for years, it shook the nation’s conscience after environmental news outlet Sumauma wrote in December about “horrifying reports and photos of children and old people” suffering from several diseases, noting “the news of the deaths” as “constant, the tone of the reports desperate”.

Photographs of malnourished and sick children – with bloated bellies and ribs sticking out from their chests – have left the country searching for answers and prompting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to make a hurried trip to the epicentre of the crisis.

On Monday, President Lula – who said he was in “deep shock” on seeing the sick children – announced a crackdown on the transportation of supplies to the illegal gold miners, fast-tracking his government’s response to the situation in an area of 37,000 square miles.

Lula, who visited the area with Indigenous People’s Minister Sonia Guajajara on January 21, had earlier declared a public health emergency in the affected region.

“More than a humanitarian crisis, what I saw in Roraima was a genocide. A premeditated crime against the Yanomami, committed by a government insensitive to the suffering of the Brazilian people,” Lula tweeted, accusing his predecessor, the far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, of opening up protected lands to illegal miners.

Authorities have rushed health professionals and medical supplies to the affected area and set up field hospitals to provide relief on the ground.

Multiple airlifts of acutely ill Yanomami children have increased from isolated jungle villages, transporting them to the only paediatric hospital in the state capital of Boa Vista.

‘Very grave situation’

Indigenous leader Dario Kopenawa, vice president of the Hutukara Association that advocates Yanomami rights, describes the situation as an “increasing health crisis”.

“It is a very grave situation. We have spoken about this (crisis) for many years… almost the last four years,” Kopenawa tells TRT World. “We (have) warned for a long time what was going to take place with my people. I’ve spoken a lot about this vulnerability in our territory.”

He identifies three issues for creating the dire situation. “The precarious state of healthcare, the humanitarian health crisis and the illegal garimpeiros (gold prospectors).”

Authorities found young and old Yanomami in a “grave state of health” with severe malnutrition, malaria, acute respiratory infection and verminosis, a disease caused by parasitic worms.

One Sumauna report described “bodies of children and old people, whose skin just about covers their bones and who look so fragile that they barely seem able to stand up straight. Ribs that seem to pierce the tiny bodies contrasting with the huge bellies that are full of worms.”

Survival International, the global advocacy group for tribal rights, highlighted a “devastating” report in December, pointing out that at least 570 Yanomami children under five years of age have died of preventable diseases since Bolsonaro came to power in January 2019. “Yanomami children are dying of malnutrition at a rate 191 times higher than the national average…,” the group said.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino, who announced a “police investigation”, noted that Brazil’s law regarding genocide “is still in force and covers various types of genocide practices, involving not just killing, but also violating physical and mental integrity, as well as actions and omissions that lead to the extermination of a given ethnic group”.

“Based on what I saw, on what society saw, I have no doubt there was, unfortunately, not only negligence but also a certain degree of intention, which will be investigated by the Federal Police,” Dino said.

A man-made crisis