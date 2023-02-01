Two years after the military ousted Myanmar's democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, thousands of people have died in a growing civil conflict, and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis.

Myanmar's economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, now lags behind where it stood, before the February 1, 2021, military takeover compounded the country’s struggles with the pandemic.

Ten years earlier, Myanmar had emerged from decades of military rule, gradually transitioning to a civilian government, opening its economy to more foreign investment and entrepreneurship and relaxing censorship of the media.

A modern consumer culture took hold, with glitzy shopping malls in the biggest city, Yangon, and the use of Facebook and cellphones the new normal.

In November 2015, the country held parliamentary elections, the first openly contested poll in 25 years, which saw Suu Kyi's party winning a landslide vote. A wave of optimism swept the country of more than 50 million. But in five short years, that came to an abrupt end.

The army takeover brought thousands into the streets in peaceful protests that were suppressed with lethal force.

What happened on February 1, 2021

The army arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and top members of her governing National League for Democracy (NLD) party, which had won a victory for a second term in a November 2020 general election.

The army said it acted because there had been massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not find any major irregularities. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, best known for his role in a 2007 crackdown on pro-democracy protests, now leads the government.

The ouster of the civilian government provoked widespread demonstrations and civil disobedience that were met with violence.

As weeks dragged on, security forces crushed the anti-coup demonstrations with violence.

So far, nearly 3,000 civilians have been reported killed, and thousands have been detained.

Tens of thousands have also been forced from their homes by fighting between security forces and civilians who took up arms, sometimes allying themselves with ethnic armed groups that have been fighting for autonomy for decades.

UNICEF, however, says the number of displaced people has risen to as many as 1.5 million in the last two years.

The military's seizure of power drew international condemnation. Many governments have shunned the army-led leadership and imposed sanctions, cutting off some financial flows. But neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia and Myanmar's most powerful ally, China, have balked at taking such actions.

Where is Suu Kyi now

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi, 77, was the de facto head of government, holding the title of state counsellor when the army arrested her and took power.

In December last year, a court sentenced her to seven years in prison for corruption in the last of a string of politically tinged criminal cases against her, leaving her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison.

Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the numerous charges against her and her allies were an attempt to legitimise the military’s seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before an election promised for later this year.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s independence hero General Aung San, spent almost 15 years as a political prisoner under house arrest between 1989 and 2010. She is being held in a newly constructed separate building in the prison in the capital, Naypyitaw, near the courthouse where her trial was held.

Unlike her previous incarceration, however, support from international organisations and human rights groups has waned for Suu Kyi after she defended the military's role in the alleged genocide targeting hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya minorities. She had also refused to acknowledge the Rohingya as citizens of Myanmar and even refrained from saying the word Rohingya.

What is life like under military rule

Two years after the army seized power, life in Yangon and other big cities has inched back toward normality but fighting in much of the countryside has left the country deeply mired in civil conflict.

Rights advocates say the military and security forces have carried out arbitrary arrests, torture and other abuses to quash dissent.

Human rights monitoring groups said on Tuesday that Myanmar’s military is increasingly turning to airstrikes with deadly results to try to crush stiff armed resistance.

While the military is responsible for the massive use of violence throughout the country, armed groups in the opposition have carried out bombings and assassinations of military officials and their supporters.

Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday accused opponents of army rule of trying to take power with “wrongful forcible means”.

The World Bank forecasts the economy will grow a meagre three percent this year, with some strength in agriculture and industries such as garment making. But it remains smaller than it was in 2019, before the pandemic and then the military takeover.

The military's return to power has stymied a decade of reforms and left 40 percent of the population living in poverty.