Tens of thousands of Iranians have staged rallies in Tehran and other cities to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 revolution, after months of anti-government protests.

During Saturday's rallies, they chanted slogans including "Down with the US", "Down with Israel", "Down with the UK" and "Down with the traitor Al Saud", an AFP journalist said.

Sejjil ballistic missiles and Shahed 136 drones were on display around the square where President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to address the crowds later.

For the past two years, the 1979 overthrow of the Western-backed Shah was commemorated mainly in vehicles and on motorcycles due to Covid restrictions.

But this year, many flag-waving people travelled on foot to converge on the capital's iconic Azadi (Freedom) Square, despite chilly temperatures.

'We obey the leader'

State television said the celebrations were held in 1,400 cities and towns across the country, airing footage of large rallies in Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Tabriz.