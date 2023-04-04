Dobby scurries frantically around a tiny dorm room at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, snorting and dousing the air with a pungent smell. For the past ten minutes, Sujitta Thanomsingha, a twenty-two-year-old communication student, has been trying to get her hands on her pet ferret.

As Sujitta darts across her tiny dorm room, she spots Dobby’s pink nose peeking from under the bed, and this time, she is determined to catch him. Finally, and after much resistance, he gives in to Sujitta’s grasp and allows her to secure a collar around his furry yellow neck.

“Dobby has a lot of energy,” Sujitta giggles. “I should take him for a walk in the park.”

She lowers Dobby into a tote bag and proceeds to leave the building. The other students inside the elevator seem wholly unperturbed by the sight of her casually carrying a live ferret. According to Sujitta, this is because exotic pets are not uncommon in her dorm.

“I have a friend who has a snake, and another friend who has a spider,” she explains, crediting TikTok videos and social media for the rise in popularity of exotic animals among her demographic.

Sujitta bought Dobby on Facebook just a few months ago. “Actually, I wanted another color,” she laments, “but at that time they didn’t have it”.

Data suggests that exotic pets (generally defined as pets that belong to non-domesticated species) are popular in Thailand, with 12 percent of people owning or knowing somebody who owns one, according to a 2021 WWF survey.

According to Suttilux Jukjik, Chairwoman of the Thailand Exotic Pet Owners Association, the organisation currently boasts 32,000 official members, and over the past three years, its Facebook followers have increased by over one-third.

Students are not the only ones contributing to these numbers. Varunyu Suriyachan, a 37-year-old photographer and father of two, has gradually accrued over 30 reptiles over the past two years. His collection includes sulcata tortoises, geckos, iguanas, chameleons, and bearded dragons.

“I think since Covid started people are buying more and more exotic pets,” he says, watching as his pet chameleon, which is perched on his hand, develops green and orange blotches all over his scaly skin.

“People have to stay at home and they want pets to spend time with. […] Many are choosing exotic animals,” he says. “I’ve noticed that in the Facebook groups for exotic pet owners, the number of members keeps growing every day.”

Though his first pets were bought in Chatuchak, Thailand’s largest market and a hub for trade in illegal wildlife, his more recent pets were bought via Facebook, like Sujitta’s.

Thailand’s position over the years as a centre for the global wildlife trade, in which the demand for exotic pets plays a significant role, has been well documented. Data suggests that this industry, which is worth billions of dollars and comprises a highly lucrative illegal underbelly, is now quickly shifting to the online space.

In 2016, NGO TRAFFIC surveyed Thai Facebook groups for buying and selling exotic animals and found 12 groups selling over 200 species, some of them critically endangered and illegal to trade according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Most of these animals were juveniles sold to be used as pets.

By 2018, membership of these groups had almost doubled to over 200,000, and today, a quick scan of the platform shows that such groups continue to be highly active, with regular posts advertising the illegal sale of protected species such as otters, lions, and slow lorises.