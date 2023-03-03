Thousands of Greeks have protested to demand justice for at least 57 people killed in the country's worst rail disaster.

Some families were still desperate to locate loved ones who were on the train and a few demonstrations turned violent on Friday as public anger increased over the role that government mismanagement played in the tragedy.

Authorities have conceded that there had been failures in state management of the network.

Audio files were among the items seized during a police raid on the Larissa train station in central Greece, where Tuesday's crash happened, a judicial source told AFP news agency.

The passenger train ran for several kilometres on the same track as an incoming freight train before the crash, reportedly after the station master in Larissa failed to reroute one of the trains.

It was carrying many students returning from a holiday weekend.

The disaster has sparked widespread criticism of government failures in the rail network, and protesters held another series of demonstrations on Friday in the capital Athens and several major cities across Greece.

In Thessaloniki – Greece's second largest city – police said a protest of about 2,000 demonstrators turned violent on Thursday, with protesters throwing stones and petrol bombs.

READ MORE:Outrage as Greece admits 'failures' after fatal train crash

Parents' frantic search

Survivors described scenes of horror and chaos when the crash occurred, with many dodging smashed glass and debris as the train keeled over.

Some relatives were still desperately awaiting news of missing loved ones with fury and despair.