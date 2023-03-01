WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan PM hails rescuers who assisted quake victims of Türkiye, Syria
Pakistan and Türkiye are like "one soul in two bodies" PM Shehbaz Sharif says at event for volunteers who conducted relief and rescue operations in quake-hit areas.
Pakistan PM hails rescuers who assisted quake victims of Türkiye, Syria
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Islamabad, despite its economic hardships, will continue to contribute to Ankara's rehabilitation efforts. / AA Archive
March 1, 2023

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to helping victims of two powerful earthquakes that shook Türkiye and Syria early last month, leaving more than 50,000 dead, tens of thousands wounded and devastating residential and government properties.  

"Pakistan and Türkiye are like one soul in two bodies," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday at a reception he hosted in appreciation for Pakistani volunteers and disaster crews who took part in relief and rescue operations in quake-hit areas of the two countries.

"You (volunteers) have further consolidated this longtime relation through the commendable services you rendered for the earthquake victims," he said, according to a statement from his office.

Sharif vowed that Islamabad, despite its economic hardships, will continue to contribute to Ankara's rehabilitation efforts after the deadly quakes that took place on February 6.

"The government and the people of Pakistan are thankful to you (volunteers) for your services for their Turkish brethren," he added.

Sharif also voiced appreciation for his country's military and disaster management agency for their part in relief and rescue services for the earthquake victims, for whom he said the government placed orders for 50,000 tents suitable for wintertime conditions.

Sharif also distributed certificates of appreciation to members of search and rescue teams who served in the disaster zone.

READ MORE:Türkiye will recover fast from the deadly quakes: Pakistan rescue team

Recommended

READ MORE: 'Türkiye's pain is our pain': Pakistani rescuers stand by quake victims

Winter tents for Türkiye 

A Pakistan Navy ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of relief goods, including 1,800 large family-sized winter tents and 29,000 blankets for earthquake victims in the two countries departed for Türkiye on Tuesday.

Apart from the fresh batch of relief goods, Pakistan's National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) has already sent nearly 7,000 winter tents, and more than 33,000 blankets to Türkiye via air and road routes.

Over the next two weeks, over 4,000 winter tents will also be sent to Türkiye on chartered cargo flights.

Pakistani charities, including the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Edhi Foundation, Baitussalam Welfare Trust, Sailani Welfare Trust, and Pakistan Red Crescent, have also been engaged in relief and rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit regions of Türkiye and Syria.

READ MORE:Rehabilitation of quake victims lengthy, costly process: Pakistan's Edhi

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane