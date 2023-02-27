Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki has accused international actors of using their influence to shield Israel from accountability.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the occupied West Bank town of Huwara near Nablus on Sunday and vandalised several Palestinian homes and vehicles. A Palestinian was killed in the attack.

The violence followed the death of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack in the town.

The Israeli authorities didn't announce any arrest or measures against perpetrators of the attack on the Palestinian town.

"Many international actors use their political clout to shield Israel from accountability and to bully the Palestinians out of seeking justice," al Maliki said on Monday in a speech to the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

'Unrelenting Israeli violence'