TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish people have track record for rebuilding quickly: Chinese rescuers
Chinese rescue team leader, Zhou Ming, said he was present in Türkiye after the 1999 earthquake, too, and still remembers how fast Turkish people rebuilt after that deadly disaster.
Turkish people have track record for rebuilding quickly: Chinese rescuers
Zhou and his 82-member team had been in southeastern Türkiye since February 8, two days after twin earthquakes struck the region. / AA
February 17, 2023

Reminiscing about the "beautiful" reconstruction effort after the powerful 1999 earthquake in northwestern Türkiye, China's national rescue team leader said he believes Turkish people "will quickly build a nice society" after the devastating February 6 quakes.

"I personally went to the Izmit earthquake zone in 1999. I've seen it (damage) there, too. Then, I witnessed Türkiye's beautiful reconstruction works," said Zhou Ming, director general of China's Department of Earthquake and Geological Disaster Rescue on Thursday.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Izmit in northwestern Türkiye on August 17, 1999, causing over 17,000 deaths.

"That's why I think the Turkish people will quickly build a nice society after this earthquake," the Chinese disaster worker told Anadolu Agency as he was heading back to his home country after taking part in search and rescue efforts in the city of Antakya, hit particularly hard by February 6 massive tremors.

Zhou and his 82-member team had been in southern Türkiye since February 8, two days after twin earthquakes struck the region. They flew out of the country on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Earthquake displaces over 171,000 people in Syria: humanitarian group

Healing wounds

Accompanied by China's top diplomat in Türkiye, Ambassador Liu Shaobin, at Adana Airport, Zhou said: "The Turkish people will heal their wounds and build a better family and society as soon as possible."

Recommended

Zhou said China's national earthquake agency is "instantly" aware of earthquakes above magnitude 5, classified as moderate on the Richter scale.

"Therefore, if an earthquake occurs in Europe, for example on this side (of the world), we will have this information within 30 minutes," he said.

"That’s why after the earthquake, such information was transmitted to my phone," Zhou said of the recent tremors in Türkiye on February 6.

Zhou said the earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude occurring "on the same day is actually not something that is seen very often."

"That is something extraordinary," he said.

At least 38,044 people were killed while thousands of others were injured after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 epicenter in southeastern Kahramanmaras province hit Türkiye on February 6.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes across ten other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

READ MORE:Aid focus turns to homeless in aftermath of Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years