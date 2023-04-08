Gunmen abducted at least 80 people, mostly women and children, in Nigeria's Zamfara state, a hotspot for kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs targeting remote villages, residents have said.

The latest kidnapping took place on Friday in Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area in Zamfara, three residents said on Saturday.

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by kidnappings.

Musa Usman, whose 14-year-old son Ibrahim was among those abducted, said children and women from the village were clearing land for farming and collecting firewood when they were taken by gunmen and marched into a nearby forest.

"The children from different households went to collect firewood and few of them were going to farms in search of manual jobs when they were abducted," Usman told Reuters by phone.

Rescue efforts under way

Zamfara police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident in a statement but did not say how many people were abducted.