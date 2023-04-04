The US is trying to wreck Russia's planned summit with African countries as part of efforts to isolate Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Lavrov, in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty published on Tuesday, said that Moscow was different from Western countries in its relations with Africa in that "we never tell our foreign partners how they are supposed to live. We have no secret agenda."

Moscow is preparing for its second summit with African countries, scheduled for the end of July in St Petersburg, including work on infrastructure, technology and energy projects.

"It is true that the United States and its vassals are doing everything possible to achieve Russia's international isolation," Lavrov told the website. "In particular, they are trying to torpedo the planned second Russia-Africa summit ... to persuade our African friends not to take part."

In any case, Lavrov said, the chances of damaging the conference were diminishing as "fewer and fewer people are now willing to pull out all the stops for former colonial powers.

"Attempts to interfere in our cooperation with countries for the global South and East will therefore continue, but success is far from guaranteed."

READ MORE:US accuses Russia of exploiting Africa 'to fund' Ukraine conflict

'Our Africa policy is about Africa'