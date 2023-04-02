Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi is likely to meet his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad at the end of April, Wall Street Journal has reported.

On Saturday, the US newspaper, citing informed sources, said Cairo and Damascus are conducting "advanced discussions" to restore diplomatic ties and to hold a top-level meeting between the two countries.

The Sisi-Assad meeting would possibly take place after the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the end of April, it said.

The date and the place of the meeting were not mentioned and there was no comment from Egyptian or Syrian regime authorities on the report.

On Saturday, the Syrian regime's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held talks with Egyptian officials in Cairo, the first such visit in more than a decade