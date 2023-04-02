WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi likely to meet Syrian regime’s Assad after Ramadan: report
Cairo and Damascus are conducting "advanced discussions" to restore diplomatic ties and to hold a top-level meeting between the two countries, US newspaper Wall Street Journal reports.
Egypt's Sisi likely to meet Syrian regime’s Assad after Ramadan: report
The recent development came after the Syrian regime's foreign minister paid first visit to Egypt in more than decade. / AP
April 2, 2023

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi is likely to meet his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad at the end of April, Wall Street Journal has reported.

On Saturday, the US newspaper, citing informed sources, said Cairo and Damascus are conducting "advanced discussions" to restore diplomatic ties and to hold a top-level meeting between the two countries.

The Sisi-Assad meeting would possibly take place after the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the end of April, it said.

The date and the place of the meeting were not mentioned and there was no comment from Egyptian or Syrian regime authorities on the report.

On Saturday, the Syrian regime's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held talks with Egyptian officials in Cairo, the first such visit in more than a decade

Recommended

During a meeting between Mekdad and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the two sides agreed on intensifying channels of communication between the two countries, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Mekdad’s visit was the first to Egypt since Syria’s membership in the Cairo-based Arab League was suspended in November 2011 following the regime’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

The Syrian regime exchanged official visits with several Arab countries in recent years amid reports about a possible resumption of the regime's membership in the Arab League.

READ MORE: Syrian regime's foreign minister in Egypt for first time in over a decade

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY