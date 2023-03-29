WORLD
4 MIN READ
UAE president designates his eldest son as crown prince of Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appoints his son Khaled as crown prince, the latter having risen to prominence at the country's state security service and as chairman of powerful Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
UAE president designates his eldest son as crown prince of Abu Dhabi
With new appointment Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is placed next in line to take over as leader of the federation. / AP
March 29, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, has appointed his eldest son Khaled as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, placing him next in line to take over as the leader of the federation.

The state-run WAM news agency announced the appointment of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday as crown prince, without providing further details.

After Sheikh Mohammed, 62, ascended to the presidency last year, rumours swirled about whether he would make one of his brothers his heir.

In that case, the front-runners would have been Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the powerful national security chief, Sheikh Mansour, the owner of the Manchester City football club, or the Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.

A separate announcement said Sheikh Mohammed had appointed Sheikh Mansour as vice president of the UAE with the approval of the Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Tahnoun and another brother, Sheikh Hazza, were appointed deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled, 41, the new crown prince, has risen to prominence at the country's state security service and as chairman of the powerful Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Yemen war and ties with Israel

Recommended

The United Arab Emirates, a close US ally, is best known as the home of Dubai, a major international hub for business and travel.

The federation of seven emirates, including oil-rich Abu Dhabi, has rapidly transformed itself over the past half-century from a desert region sparsely populated by Bedouin tribes into a political and economic powerhouse with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the world's tallest skyscraper.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE and the driving force behind its creation, governed from 1971 until his death in 2004. He appointed his eldest son Khalifa as his successor and Sheikh Mohammed as deputy crown prince.

Sheikh Mohammed has been the nation's de facto leader since Sheikh Khalifa suffered a stroke in 2014.

Sheikh Khalifa, for whom the world's largest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, is named, died eight years later, in May 2022.

During Sheikh Mohammed's governance, the UAE cultivated close ties with neighbouring Saudi Arabia, initially joining it in its war against Yemen's Houthi rebels before largely exiting the conflict years later.

In 2020, the UAE normalised ties with Israel in the first of the so-called Abraham Accords, followed by Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — decisions rejected by Palestine's leadership. 

The UAE hosts some 3,500 US troops, many at Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Air Base, from where drones and fighter jets flew missions combating Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY