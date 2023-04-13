Sinan Ogan, an academic with Azerbaijani Turkish roots, will run as ATA Alliance’s presidential candidate in the upcoming May election after collecting more than 100,000 signatures, a legal requirement to run for the country’s top post.

Ogan’s endorsers are the ATA alliance, a block of four parties – Zafer Party, Adalet Party, Ulkem Party, and Türkiye İttifakı Party – known for their nationalist stances.

The ATA alliance is a low-profile alliance compared to the other two leading political blocks, AK Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan-led People’s Alliance and the main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s Nation Alliance. All these alliances are competing against each other on May 14 to claim victory in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

The 56-year-old Ogan’s career began in the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). In 2011, he became a deputy from his hometown Igdir, an eastern Anatolian province with a sizable Azerbaijani population.

Initially, he was on good terms with Devlet Bahceli, the MHP leader. But after Bahceli adopted a new policy of backing Erdogan’s policies following the November 2015 elections, Ogan joined other nationalist figures to oppose his leadership.

Fractious politics

Bahceli and Erdogan were not in a political alliance before 2015 when Türkiye saw a second general election after the first threw up a fractured mandate with no clear winner.

But after the AK Party won the November elections following the collapse of Türkiye’s Resolution Process, which Bahceli fiercely opposed, a growing alliance developed between Bahceli’s MHP, which has been at the centre of Turkish nationalism for more than five decades, and Erdogan, an influential conservative leader.

However, some nationalist politicians like Sinan Ogan, Meral Aksener, Umit Ozdag, and Koray Aydin – all MHP members before floating their own political platforms – opposed Bahceli’s alliance with Erdogan. Eventually, these politicians emerged as an opposing bloc to Bahceli’s long-time leadership.

In June 2016, Bahceli’s opponents, including Ogan, called for a contentious party congress to alter the MHP’s charter despite the party management’s objections, aiming to oust Bahceli from the leadership post. But due to internal disagreements, the controversial June congress ended up in court.

The party congress planned for July never took place, the court threw out the decision to change the MHP charter, and Bahceli remained in his position. Months later, Aksener and her supporters parted ways with the MHP and founded the IYI Party in 2017.