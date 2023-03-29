Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is set to leave for the United States, a stop on her way to firm ties with Guatemala and Belize after China snapped up another of the self-ruled island's few diplomatic allies last week.

"We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke," Tsai said on Wednesday at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, adding that external pressure will not stop Taiwan's determination to go out into the world.

After first visiting New York, Tsai will continue her 10-day trip by meeting her Guatemalan counterpart Alejandro Giammattei and Belize Prime Minister John Briceno in their respective countries, her office said.

She will then stop in Los Angeles on her way back to Taiwan.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will meet Tsai in California, a move protested by China's Taiwan Affairs Office, which called the meeting "a provocation".

"This so-called transit by the Taiwan leader is essentially a provocation that aims to seek independence relying on the US," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson.

Last year, a visit by McCarthy's predecessor to Taiwan sparked an angry response from Beijing, with the Chinese military conducting drills at an unprecedented scale around the island. Taipei said the exercises were preparation for an invasion.

Taiwanese authorities have not confirmed the meeting with McCarthy or Tsai's itinerary while in New York.

