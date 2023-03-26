Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of trying to "purposefully disrupt the peace process" and endangering regional stability, as tensions grow over Armenian military movements in Karabakh.

An Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday said its military has taken "appropriate control measures” near the Lachin road to prevent illegal Armenian activities and "potential provocations."

"The recent provocations by Armenia demonstrate that in order to prevent illegal activities in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, it is necessary to establish a border control checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the endpoint of the Lachin road," the ministry said.

It reiterated that Armenia has "intensified" military movements, including the transport of personnel, weapons and other equipment, through Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

"In addition, in the last days, the activation of illegal road construction works by Armenians on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road and Khankendi-Kosalar-Mirzeler-Turshsu road that passes north of this route was recorded by relevant means of surveillance," the statement said.

"Despite numerous appeals from the Azerbaijani side and discussions held in this regard, no necessary measures have been taken to prevent the transportation of weapons and other military equipment."

The ministry also referred to the March 5 killing of two Azerbaijani soldiers, who were shot dead by Armenian forces when they tried to stop vehicles for an inspection on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road.

It said the incident "demonstrated Armenia's intention to deliberately aggravate the situation."

