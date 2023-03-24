A total of 457 people were arrested and 441 security forces were injured during nationwide protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's pensions reform, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.

Speaking to the CNews channel on Friday morning, Darmanin also said that there had been 903 fires lit in the streets of Paris on Thursday during by far the most violent day of protests since they began in January.

"There were a lot of demonstrations and some of them turned violent, notably in Paris," Darmanin added, saying the toll was "difficult" while praising the police for protecting the more than a million people who marched around France.

Police had warned that anarchist groups were expected to infiltrate the Paris march and young men wearing hoods and facemasks were seen smashing windows and setting fire to uncollected rubbish in the latter stages of the demonstration.

READ MORE:Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold new protests

'There's no state'

Darmanin, a rightwing hardliner in Macron's centrist government, dismissed calls from protesters to withdraw the pensions reform which cleared parliament last week in controversial circumstances.