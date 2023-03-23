The UK’s decision to send military aid to Ukraine containing depleted uranium ammunition has sparked a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has said that Moscow would be “forced to react” if the potentially lethal shells are provided.

Annabel Goldie, a Minister of State at the UK Ministry of Defence, confirmed that the military aid package included depleted uranium ammunition as well as Challenger 2 battle tanks, which are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles.

Depleted uranium is a by-product of the nuclear enriching process and is chemically and radiologically toxic.

While the UK’s Ministry of Defence has dismissed Putin’s warnings and accused Russia of disinformation, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has warned that the UK’s decision left fewer steps before a potential “nuclear collision” between Russia and the West.

READ MORE:Russia reportedly mulling possible use of nukes to fend off US attack

Concerns over uranium ammunition

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) has condemned UK's decision, calling it an “additional environmental and health disaster for those living through the conflict,” according to AFP news agency.

Depleted uranium ammunition has been linked to a number of health problems, including cancer, and its use can release toxic or radioactive dust on impact.

The United Nations Environment Programme has described depleted uranium ammunition as “chemically and radiologically toxic heavy metal”.

READ MORE:US accuses Russia of 'not complying' with nuclear treaty

Attempt to deter Western security assistance?