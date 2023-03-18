Türkiye will commemorate the 108th anniversary of Canakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day on March 18.

On that day in 1915, the months-long violence of the Gallipoli Campaign, in which Ottoman forces suffered huge losses defending Turkish shores in the northern Canakkale province from the invading Allies in WWI, came to an end with the Turks emerging victorious

Canakkale serves as the entrance to the Istanbul Strait. If the Allies had succeeded in capturing the Gallipoli Peninsula, it would have likely given them an opportunity, a much-needed opening, to advance straight through and capture Istanbul, the former capital of the Ottoman Empire.

The defence of Gallipoli

The British War Council decided to invade and occupy the Gallipoli Peninsula on January 13, 1915.

The main target was Istanbul.

Britain wanted to cross the Gallipoli Strait and occupy Istanbul before Russia, thus, ending the war.

Britain and France, two allied states, suffered an unexpected defeat on March 18, although they thought they would cross the Gallipoli Strait easily with battleships.

Realising that they could not pass, the allies started a military operation on April 2.

Land defences

The 5th Army Commander Liman von Sanders left forces in the narrowest part of the Gallipoli Peninsula, expecting allied forces would land on the shores of the Saros Bay. Sanders was planning to attack during the military operations while keeping the troops behind.

As Britain and France failed on March 18, they planned to take troops to Ariburnu, Seddulbahir, and Kumkale shores on April 25 to open the Gallipoli Strait with a military operation.

The allied army consisted of British and French soldiers, as well as soldiers brought from colonies in Australia, New Zealand, India, Nepal and Senegal.

Military operations

The second period started at the Gallipoli Front with allied soldiers landing troops in Ariburnu, Seddulbahir, and Kumkale.

British General Sir Ian Hamilton faced unexpected resistance on April 25 at his first target, Alcitepe district.

Australians and New Zealanders, referred together as Anzac troops, suffered a major loss in Ariburnu, where they landed on the same day.

The Entente Navy landed at Chunuk Bair and Hisarlik districts and was repelled shortly thereafter.

Under the command of Sergeant Yahya, the soldiers in Ertugrul Bay repelled outnumbered British forces.

19th Division Commander Lieut Col Mustafa Kemal, who would later become the founder of the Turkish Republic, sent an additional regiment to Ariburnu.

The regiment repelled eight full battalions with the support of additional troops.