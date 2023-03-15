Brazil's federal audit court [TCU] has ruled that former president Jair Bolsonaro must deliver within five days a second set of jewellery he received from Saudi Arabia's government.

The order on Wednesday comes a few days after Brazilian police launched an investigation into an attempt to illegally bring the jewellery valued at $3.2 million into the country, gifts to the then-president and his wife Michelle from by the Saudi king.

TCU, which oversees the government coffers, also ordered the far-right ex-army captain to hand over to the presidential palace collection two guns he received as presents from the UAE in 2019.

Under Brazilian law, public officials can only keep gifts that are "both highly personal and of minimal monetary value," said the court's president, Bruno Dantas, in a public hearing, giving Bolsonaro "five days to return all items involved in this case to the rightful owner, the presidential palace."

On Monday, Bolsonaro's lawyer said in a letter to the police that the former president will deliver the second gift to the state as part of its collection of presidential gifts.

The TCU court also ordered that the first set of jewellry, seized by customs officials in 2021 in the backpack of a government aide returning from Saudi Arabia, be kept in custody at the presidential offices, in addition to opening an audit on all gifts received by Bolsonaro during his term.

Several officials from the Bolsonaro administration unsuccessfully tried to recover the jewellery — a diamond necklace, ring, watch and earrings — that was being held by customs, according to local media.

