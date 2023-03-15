The US has claimed a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea and then collided with it, causing the drone to crash, a charge Russia denies.

Both the US and Russian officials have conflicting accounts of the incident which took place on March 14, raising several questions.

The two sides agree on the fact Russian jets were scrambled in response to the US drone flying over the Black Sea, near the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula and that the US drone eventually crashed.

What did the US say?

According to statements from the Pentagon and US European Command, two Russian Su-27 planes poured fuel onto an MQ-9 drone that was on a routine surveillance mission over the Black Sea in international airspace.

One of the Russian jets reportedly flew around and ahead of the drone for approximately 30 to 40 minutes before colliding with the MQ-9's propeller.

Following this, US forces brought the drone down in international waters.

General James Hecker, the commander of US Air Forces Europe and Africa, stated that the Russian aircraft's actions almost caused both a US drone and a Russian jet to crash.

General Pat Ryder, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, added that the collision likely caused damage to the Russian fighter jet, although he did not disclose its landing location.

Russia's response

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a US drone was found flying at a close range to the Russian border near the Crimean peninsula, prompting the Russian military to dispatch fighter jets to intercept it.

The ministry claimed that the US drone made a sudden manoeuvre and lost control until it came crashing down into the water.

From 2014 onwards, Russia has prohibited air traffic from accessing extensive regions near Crimea. Moscow has often accused the US of flying surveillance planes in close proximity to its borders despite its warnings.

The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, compared America's posturing to Russia's hypothetical positioning of drones off the US coast for intelligence-gathering purposes.

