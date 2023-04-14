UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing backlash from more senior Tory ministers and peers who think that she is damaging the party’s reputation with her "racist" comments and compromising the party’s agenda for personal goals.

The backlash demonstrates a growing outrage among Conservative MPs and peers over Braverman's recurrent use of racially offensive rhetoric.

Tory ministers and peers are concerned that the inflammatory remarks of Braverman on several cases in the past months are increasing community tensions which might cause the party to lose potential votes that they definitely need in the coming elections.

In an interview with the Guardian, a former senior minister from Boris Johnson’s government described Braverman as a “real racist bigot”.

They also stated that “the country is not as grotesque as she makes it out to be” and that she dropped the “Conservative reputation on discrimination to a new low which also gives the country a bad name”.

In the past weeks, The Home Secretary’s racist remarks regarding the British Pakistani men were met with concern and anger among the British public. She argued that the grooming gangs mostly consisted of British Pakistani men who were “pursuing, raping, drugging and harming” especially “white British girls.”

She was also highly criticised and condemned for her inhumane comments about migrants. She described the arrival of migrants to the UK as an “invasion” and said, "the British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast and which party is not."