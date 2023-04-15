WORLD
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest for 15th week against Netanyahu govt
Protest organisers aim to maintain momentum and increase pressure on PM Netanyahu and his far-right government until proposed judicial reforms are scrapped.
Israeli Channel 12 says more than 115,000 protesters demonstrated on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv in northern Israel. / AP
April 15, 2023

Israeli demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary has continued, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to pause the contentious proposals.

Tens of thousands of people on Saturday participated in the main protest held in the central city of Tel Aviv, while smaller demonstrations took place across the country.

Protest organisers, who have held these weekly protests for over three months, aim to maintain momentum and increase pressure on Netanyahu and his government until the proposed changes are scrapped.

According to Israeli Channel 12, more than 115,000 protesters demonstrated on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv in northern Israel.

Bending to the mass protests, Netanyahu paused the overhaul plans in March, saying he wanted "to avoid civil war."

Conflict of interest

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies in Israel's most hard-line government the final say in appointing the nation’s judges.

It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.

Opponents say it will destroy a system of checks and balances by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies in parliament.

They also say that Netanyahu has a conflict of interest at a time when he is on trial.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his judicial plans would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial powers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
