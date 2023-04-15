Israeli demonstrations against the government's plan to overhaul the judiciary has continued, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to pause the contentious proposals.

Tens of thousands of people on Saturday participated in the main protest held in the central city of Tel Aviv, while smaller demonstrations took place across the country.

Protest organisers, who have held these weekly protests for over three months, aim to maintain momentum and increase pressure on Netanyahu and his government until the proposed changes are scrapped.

According to Israeli Channel 12, more than 115,000 protesters demonstrated on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv in northern Israel.

Bending to the mass protests, Netanyahu paused the overhaul plans in March, saying he wanted "to avoid civil war."

READ MORE:Hundreds of protesters hit Israeli streets after Netanyahu's speech