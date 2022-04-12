CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Universal Music to manage Elvis Presley's song catalogue
The publishing catalogue of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" includes hits such as "Can't Help Falling in Love" and "Jailhouse Rock".
Universal Music to manage Elvis Presley's song catalogue
Presley, who died at 42 years old in 1977, is among music's best-selling artists with more than 500 million records sold. / Reuters
April 12, 2022

Universal's publishing arm will represent Elvis Presley's song catalogue, according to the terms of a new deal announced by the company and Authentic Brands Group, an intellectual property management outfit.

Tuesday's announcement of the agreement comes just months before the June release of Baz Luhrmann's anticipated biopic "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

The companies did not provide the financial terms of the deal, which builds on a pre-existing relationship between them.

The rights to Elvis' catalogue is currently owned by Authentic Brands Group, whose portfolio includes celebrity brands such as Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.

Widely acclaimed as the best-selling solo music artist of all time, Presley has sold more than 500 million records and holds the distinction for most songs charting on Billboard's Top 40 with 114 hits.

Recommended

READ MORE:Thousands honour the "King of Rock and Roll" on 40th death anniversary

In 1973, Elvis made television and entertainment history with his "Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite." It was the first, worldwide live satellite broadcast of a concert.

The deal comes as music companies look to boost royalties by purchasing or managing artists' catalogues after the pandemic delayed release of new recordings and hit revenue streams.

Earlier this year, British singer-songwriter Sting sold his career music catalogue to Universal Music, while Warner Music Group's publishing unit acquired late British rock star David Bowie's entire catalogue spanning six decades.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions