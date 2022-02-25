Protesters have turned out in many European and American cities after Russia launched a broad, three-pronged assault on Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and included ground troops entering from annexed Crimea.

Ukraine's leadership said on Thursday that nearly 140 people were killed and more than 300 wounded on the first day of the attacks, while the UN said more than 100,000 people were displaced as a result of the Russian assaults.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "horrible consequences" if any country interferes in its military actions on Ukraine.

On Thursday, protesters in many countries sought an end to Russian attacks and expressed solidarity with Ukraine whose leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev has been "left alone" to fend off the Russian assault.

Russia

Russian police detained more than 1,700 people at protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets, an independent monitor said.

Many in Russia had been sceptical about Putin's plans to attack the pro-Western neighbour.

Moscow was asleep when Putin ordered an air and ground assault on Ukraine in the small hours of Thursday.

Berlin, Germany

In Berlin, several hundred people rallied at the Brandenburg Gate, lit up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag for the second evening.

Prague, Czech Republic

Thousands rallied on Prague's Wenceslas Square and then marched toward the Russian embassy, with demonstrators carrying a large poster featuring Hitler and Putin and the tagline 1938-2022, referring to the year of Nazi Germany's occupation of Czechoslovakia.

Paris, France

In Paris, several hundred people gathered outside the Russian embassy.

Protesters chanted "Stop Putin, stop the war" and carried placards with slogans declaring "No war" and "Putin Ukraine 2022, Hitler Poland 1939".

United States

In New York, some 200 protesters marched from Times Square to Russia's UN office.

Other protesters marched in several other states including Texas, Illinois, California.

Protesters also gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC.