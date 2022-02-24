Insight

How legitimate of a force for peace can the UN Security Council really be while Russia maintains its veto power?

Russia’s seat within the United Nations Security Council has been challenged by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya, during an urgent council meeting held at Ukraine’s request.

The meeting was held on Wednesday with the aim of averting Russian aggression toward Ukraine after the country’s eastern separatist territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, requested military assistance from Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions as independent in an emotional address broadcast on state-run television on Monday.

Ambassador Kyslytsya cited Article 4 of the UN Charter, which deals with the admission of members to the Security Council, saying “Membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace-loving states, which accept the obligations contained in the present Charter and, in the judgement of the organisation, are able and willing to carry out these obligations”.

“Russia is not able,” he concluded.

Kyslytsya questioned whether Russia is the legitimate successor to the former Soviet Union’s seat in the council, saying no documents of admission exist.

What he was referring to is the fact that following the breakup of the Soviet Union, Article 23 of the UN Charter — which lists the council’s 15 members — was never revised and therefore continues to refer to Russia as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

As MSNBC’s Hayes Brown pointed out on Twitter, the Russian Federation ascended to the USSR’s seat based on a decision made by the UN Office of Legal Affairs, meaning Russia never formally reapplied for UN membership after changes in territory and governance.

Remaining within the UN was not as simple for China. Prior to the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, the country was under a different government and was called the Republic of China (ROC). The ROC helped establish the UN and joined the organisation upon its founding in 1945.

However, the Chinese Civil War between 1927 to 1949 fought between the ROC and the forces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) resulted in the establishment of the People’s Republic of China and the relocation of the ROC government to Taiwan.

The issue of how to determine a new government of an existing member was further complicated by the geopolitics of the Cold War, with the US military backing the ROC and the Soviet Union backing the PRC.

It was not until 1971 that China was officially represented in the UN as the People’s Republic of China.

A “two China” solution allowed the ROC to remain in the UN while seating the PRC, following a vote by all UN members.

An official vote by UN members was never had to determine Russia’s position within the organisation after the collapse of the Soviet Union and this is the legal argument that Ukraine has just put forth to the UNSC.

But why exactly is Ukraine so invested in Russia’s position within the UN?

The veto power that Russia holds under the UNSC seems to be at the centre of Ukraine’s concerns.

READ MORE: IMF chief: Russia-Ukraine conflict poses 'significant economic risk'

So something interesting that could be developing at the UN: Ukraine appears to be laying the groundwork to challenge whether the Russian Federation is the legitimate successor to the USSR’s seat and veto on the Security Council — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) February 24, 2022

Russia’s veto power

The Security Council has primary responsibility, under the United Nations Charter, for the maintenance of international peace and security. The Council determines when and where a UN peace operation should be deployed after discussing with member states and the parties involved in an act of aggression. The UNSC can impose sanctions and even approve the use of force.

Each of the Council’s 15 members has the right to exercise one vote, but only the five permanent members (The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France) have veto power.

Veto power means that if any one of the permanent member states casts a negative vote in a pending UNSC decision, the resolution cannot be approved.

Since 1992, Russia has been the most frequent user of the veto, followed by the United States and China. As of December 2021, Russia has used its veto 118 times, the US 82 times, the UK 29 times, France 16 times, and China 17 times.

Russia’s high number of vetoes, however, can mainly be attributed to the period of 1946-1969 when a majority of the Security Council was aligned with the United States, which cast no vetoes because it won every vote. The Soviet Union cast 93 percent of all vetoes during these years to block resolutions from the Western majority.

As of late, Russia has come under fire mainly for using its veto power in Syria.

In fact, the UNSC has faced a crisis of almost complete paralysis over the war in Syria. According to the Syrian Network for Human rights, nearly a quarter of a million Syrians have died as of July 2020 as Russia vetoed 16 times in favour of the Syrian regime, including 10 joint vetoes with China.

Ukraine is no doubt concerned that Russia’s veto power could also drag it into a drawn-out, violent war.

Critics of the veto say that it is the most undemocratic element of the UN, being the main cause of inaction on war crimes and crimes against humanity, as it effectively prevents UN action against the permanent members and their allies.

So, given the blanket use of the UN veto, how legitimate of a force can the UNSC really be as tensions develop between Ukraine and Russia? Perhaps this is the reason Ukraine is attempting to undermine Russia’s presence as a permanent member in the UNSC.

READ MORE: Putin's aggression in Syria can teach us a lot about the Ukraine conflict

Source: TRTWorld and agencies