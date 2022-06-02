A new study conducted on mice suggests that antibiotic use kills essential gut bacteria and decreases athletes’ motivation and endurance.

Researchers at the University of California Riverside (UCR) have found that microbiome is a significant player that separates athletic from sedentary mice.

Previous studies have explored the effects of exercise on the gut microbiome, but this study is one of a handful that explores the reverse –– how gut bacteria also have an effect on voluntary exercise behaviours, defined as involving both motivation and athletic ability.

The research has been published in the journal Behavioural Processes.

“We believed an animal’s collection of gut bacteria, its microbiome, would affect digestive processes and muscle function, as well as motivation for various behaviours, including exercise,” says Theodore Garland, UCR evolutionary physiologist in whose lab the research was conducted. “Our study reinforces this belief.”

The study involved two groups of female mice (females were chosen for their low aggression in communal settings): ”High Runner mice [that] were selectively bred for voluntary exercise,” and control mice.

The two groups of mice were given antibiotics in their drinking water, sweetened with Splenda. After a ten day treatment, gut bacteria was reduced in both groups, as determined by faecal samples.

The authors write that “Based on body mass, food consumption, and behavioural observations, antibiotic treatment did not appear to cause sickness behaviour”. Yet wheel running in the High Runner mice were reduced by 21 percent – a change that the researchers attributed to microbiome damage.

Moreover, “[a]fter antibiotic treatment stopped, mice remained in home cages with wheel access and regular food and drinking water for 12 days [but] the daily wheel-running distance of the HR mice did not recover to levels before antibiotics.”

The authors note the antibiotic treatment administered greatly reduced the gut microbiome in both High Runner and Control lines, based on “aerobic plating.” Yet the behaviour of the control mice was not significantly altered either during the treatment, or after it.