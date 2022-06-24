The Tibetan Plateau is being affected adversely from “a water imbalance so extreme that it could lead to increase in international conflicts.”

“Climate change is disrupting weather patterns, leading to extreme weather events, unpredictable water availability, exacerbating water scarcity and contaminating water supplies. Such impacts can drastically affect the quantity and quality of water that children need to survive,” says UNICEF.

Writing in the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, they say “The Hindu Kush–Karakoram–Himalayan system, named the Third Pole because it is the largest global store of frozen water after the polar regions, provides a reliable water supply to almost 2 billion people. Marked atmospheric warming has changed the balance of this so-called Asian water tower and altered water resources in downstream countries.”

The Asian water tower (AWT) functions as a complex water distribution system for several countries, including parts of China, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

However, the Tibetan Plateau cannot sustainably support the continued growth of the developing nations that depend on it because of the rapid melting of snow and upstream glaciers.

“Populations are growing so rapidly, and so is the water demand,” said Lonnie Thompson, distinguished university professor of earth sciences at The Ohio State University and senior research scientist at the Byrd Polar Research Center.

“These problems can lead to increased risks of international and even intranational disputes, and in the past, they have.”

Thompson has studied climate change for almost five decades and is highly familiar with the delicate nature of the region’s hydrological situation. In 1984, he was one of the members of the first Western team that was sent to explore the glaciers in China and Tibet.

Since then, he and a team of international colleagues have been poring over ice core-derived climate records and the area’s rapidly receding ice along with the impact it has had on the local settlements that rely on the Asian water tower for their freshwater needs.

Thompson is one of the co-authors of the paper. The authors evaluated temperature change data between 1980 and 2018 to record regional fluctuations. Their findings laid bare the fact that “warming of the Asian Water Tower (AWT) was 0.42 °C per decade, twice the global average rate.”