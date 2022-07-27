CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Surface: Apple TV+ series dives into issues of conservatorship and liberty
A woman loses her memory, and is placed under conservatorship of her husband. But is he and her friends telling her the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?
Surface: Apple TV+ series dives into issues of conservatorship and liberty
Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in “Surface,” premiering globally Friday, July 29 on Apple TV+.
July 27, 2022

A new series set to premiere on July 29, 2022, "Surface," starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as an amnesia sufferer, touches upon "zeitgeist" issues of conservatorships and female autonomy, say its creator and cast.

Mbatha-Raw, best known for "Belle," "Loki" and "The Morning Show," plays Sophie, a woman with severe memory loss from a purported suicide attempt, trying to piece her life back together.

She is placed under the conservatorship of her husband -- soon suspecting he may be hiding details about her former life, and questioning if he truly has her best interests at heart.

Conservatorships –– a form of legal guardianship, in which a court hands control of finances and even personal decisions to a guardian –– surged into the public eye last year as pop star Britney Spears fought to have hers terminated.

READ MORE:Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship

"The idea of a conservatorship was very much in the zeitgeist at the time, but that was almost coincidental," said Mbatha-Raw.

While "Sophie's trajectory is very specific to our show... the idea of control and the idea of women having their own autonomy I think is such a topical and ever-present theme in the world today."

By chance, the cast shot a scene in which Sophie confronts her husband, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, the same day Spears succeeded in ending her father's control of her finances.

"Those power dynamics between people are always rife for drama," said Veronica West, the series' creator and director, previously known for "High Fidelity" and "Ugly Betty."

Recommended

"This show really started out with this central question of 'what would you do if you woke up one day and didn't know your own secrets?'" she explained.

Sophie "wakes up and she only knows her life from what other people tell her," West said.

"Even the people closest to her –– her husband, her friends –– everybody has an agenda.

"So they're all painting this narrative with their own agenda in mind and molding her to be the Sophie that they want her to be."

Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company, "Surface" –– streaming on Apple TV+ globally –– explores the dramatic potential of amnesia, following the likes of "Memento," "Mulholland Drive," "The Bourne Identity," and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."

But, West said, its San Francisco setting and psychological twists were inspired more by noir classics, such as the works of Alfred Hitchcock.

"I would never dare to compare it to 'Vertigo,' but we did try to put a few little winks and nods in there to it," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions