Eight ancient glass vessels shattered by the massive Beirut Port explosion in 2020 have been pieced back together by conservators at the British Museum.

The vessels, from the Roman, Byzantine and Islamic periods, were reconstructed at the world-famous museum's conservation laboratories, and will be shown as part of its "Shattered Glass of Beirut" showcase, before returning to Lebanon later this year.

The exhibition at the British Museum will run from August 25 to October 23, 2022. The visiting hours are Saturday to Thursday 10 am to 5 pm and Friday 10 am to 8:30 pm.

‘Resilience and collaboration’

"(It) tells a story of near destruction and recovery, of resilience and collaboration," said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum.

The vessels were among 74 contained within a case at the American University in Beirut (AUB).

The case fell over when the shockwave of the port blast, which occurred three kilometres (two miles) away on August 4, 2020, hit the building, smashing the glass objects inside.

A team of experts had the daunting task of sorting every shard of glass, deciding if it was part of an ancient vessel, rather than display case, and which vessel it belonged to, Duygu Camurcuoglu, a senior conservator at the British Museum, told AFP.

"It's all pretty much done by hand or by eye –– brainwork basically. You have to know certain techniques to be able to carry out this work," she added.

Once the pieces had been sorted, the conservators began the mammoth jigsaw-puzzle exercise of reassembling the vessels.

"It's a case of using an adhesive to reconstruct the vessels," said Camurcuoglu. But they could not just use anything.

"We don't use superglue, we don't use UHU," she joked.

'Scars'

The most challenging vessels were the "large dish and the Byzantine pitcher," Camurcuoglu recalled.