Andy Warhol is known as one of the giants of Pop Art. The American artist, who died in 1987, left behind a legacy of paintings that made use of images that the public encountered on a daily basis transformed into larger-than-life icons, such as the Campbell Soup can, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean, and, yes, Prince.

The story, as all stories begin, starts out as a simple one: Vanity Fair magazine licensed a photograph of Prince Rogers Nelson, better known as the musician Prince, to be used as a reference image for an artwork.

The photograph was taken in 1981, before the singer-songwriter had risen to the heights of fame, by musician and photographer Lynn Goldsmith for Newsweek.

Goldsmith was paid a $400 fee by Vanity Fair in 1984, and the magazine commissioned Andy Warhol to produce artwork based on Goldsmith's photo of Prince, around the time “Purple Rain” was storming the charts.

Warhol made a series of silk screens off of Goldsmith’s photo, 16 in total, but only one was used in the VF article (“Purple Prince”). Goldsmith was credited along with Warhol as per the licensing agreement.

Years later in 2016, when Prince died, Vanity Fair wanted to run the Warhol image again, and found out that there were more images than the original one that they had used in 1984. So they picked a different image (“Orange Prince”) and used it, paying the estate of Andy Warhol $10,250, while making no mention of Goldsmith nor paying her any royalties.

According to Goldsmith, it was the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts (AWF) that started the legal battle, prompting her to file a countersuit: “I know that some people think that I started this, and I’m trying to make money. That’s ridiculous––the Warhol Foundation sued me first for my own copyrighted photograph.”

The parties did not want a standard trial but instead opted for a summary judgement, “a judgement entered by a court for one party and against another party without a full trial”.

The presiding New York State District Judge for the case John G Koetl rejected Goldsmith’s argument and ruled in favour of the Andy Warhol foundation. Koetl said that while Warhol did base his painting on Goldsmith’s photograph, he “removed nearly all the photograph’s protectible [sic] elements.”

According to Koetl, the Warhol painting offered a new vision of Prince to the viewer: “The Prince Series works can reasonably be perceived to have transformed Prince from a vulnerable, uncomfortable person to an iconic, larger-than-life figure….The humanity Prince embodies in Goldsmith’s photograph is gone.

“Moreover, each Prince series work is immediately recognizable as a ‘Warhol’ rather than as a photograph of Prince — in the same way that Warhol’s famous representations of Marilyn Monroe and Mao are recognizable as ‘Warhols,’ not as realistic photographs of those persons.”

CBS Newsreports that while Koetl considered Warhol’s painting within the scope of “fair use”, a federal appeals court reversed the decision, saying that Warhol’s Prince series kept the essential elements of Goldsmith’s photograph without significantly adding to or altering them, thus not really qualifying for “fair use.”