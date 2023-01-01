People around the globe flocked to squares and entertainment centres as the world ushered in 2023.

The US welcomed the New Year at the country's famous Times Square as hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to celebrate the New Year.

The New Year celebrations were open to the public this year following two years of limited participation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of thousands of participants, mainly New Yorkers and tourists from around the world filled the square.

READ MORE:2022 in review: Palestinians under growing Israeli aggression and expansion

Across Türkiye, many people gathered to mark the New Year in city centres.

Besiktas, Taksim and Kadikoy districts were among locations where people met to celebrate the New Year in Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul.

READ MORE: 2022 was ‘a defining moment’ for Turkish diplomacy

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo welcomed the new year with concerts and fireworks.